Taron Johnson: I have to be a more vocal leader this year

The Bills parted ways with a number of veteran defensive backs this offseason, but cornerback Taron Johnson will remain in his familiar spot on the defense.

Johnson expects to be taking on a different role within the organization after signing a three-year contract extension, however. With Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White all moving on, Johnson told reporters that he sees a “new opportunity” to step up as a leader with the team in 2024.

“I have to be more vocal this year,” Johnson said, via Nick Wojton of USAToday.com. “Whatever it takes.”

The Bills have won four straight division titles and gone to the playoffs in six of the last seven years. The departures of those defensive backs and other veterans make it essential that others step up to both sustain that success and find a way to finally break through for a Super Bowl run.