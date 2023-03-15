 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Taven Bryan agrees to one-year deal with Colts

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:15 PM
nbc_pft_bestfreeagentsavailable_2300315v2
March 15, 2023 09:39 AM
From Baker Mayfield to Orlando Brown, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which of the free agents who are still available they're keeping a close eye on.

The Colts are adding a defensive tackle.

Indianapolis has agreed to a one-year contract with Taven Bryan, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $4.5 million.

Bryan, 27, spent last season with the Browns. He started 16 games for the club, recording 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six QB hits, and a career-high 3.0 sacks. Bryan was on the field for 59 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps.

The 29th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Bryan spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars.

In 79 games with 33 starts, he’s recorded 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 31 QB hits.