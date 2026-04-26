Taylen Green vows to give all he has to the Browns

The Browns have added another quarterback to the roster, and their new sixth-round pick immediately brings intrigue.

Former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and set the record at his position in the vertical leap, joins Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel.

“I’m a dawg and I’m competitive,” Green told reporters on Saturday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to get that first down, whatever it takes to score. Honestly, if that’s laying my shoulder down to get a first down or if that’s hurdling somebody, I’m going to make sure I’m going to put my team in the best place to win and have the opportunity to do it.

“And I’m going to give all I have, all my might and all I got into it. So that’s why I want to let the franchise and let the fans know.”

He nevertheless knows he’s got his work cut out for him.

“It’s a deep quarterback room, and I’m just excited to compete and get out there and to learn,” Green said. “They’ve got . . . a lot of experience, especially Deshaun in the NFL. So I’m hoping to just take everything in and hit the ground running and just be excited and put my best foot forward and get to work.”

The immediate challenge is to focus on his footwork.

“That’s where it starts,” Green said. “It all starts with your feet and your eyes tie with it. So just being on the same timing with my feet to my eyes, being on the same timing with my footwork and my eyes. And like I said, like everybody knows, the turnovers just have to get down a little bit. So just having the same mindset as a team with the ball. Checkdowns are a good play also. So checking the ball down and giving it to my running back or my tight end and then let them get some yards as well.”

However it plays out, there’s no doubt Green intends to play quarterback. Even though the talk of moving to a new position won’t be going away.

“I’ve been getting those talks since I can remember when I was in peewee or when I was in middle school or high school,” Green said. “So I’ve always been used to the noise and all that. You have to tune it out and you’ve got to have a deep confidence and a deep belief in yourself.”

The Browns had enough confidence to make him a sixth-round pick. And it points to the very real possibility that one of the players currently on the roster at the position won’t be there when it’s time to cut the roster to 53.