nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad up to full practice for Lions

  
Published October 30, 2025 03:58 PM

The Lions had positive developments on their offensive and defensive lines on Thursday.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (hamstring) were both listed as full practice participants. The two players were limited on Wednesday and the uptick in work bodes well for their chances of playing against the Vikings.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) remained a full participant. Arnold missed the team’s last two games.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring) were out of practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (forearm), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) were listed as limited participants.