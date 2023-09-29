Taylor Decker “definitely aggravated” ankle injury in return to Lions lineup

There was some confusion heading into Thursday night’s game about whether left tackle Taylor Decker would be in action for the Lions, but Decker wound up in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener.

Decker missed the last two games with an ankle injury before returning to play every snap of the 34-20 win over the Packers. Decker said after the game that he didn’t feel he played “up to my standard” and that his ankle didn’t come out of the contest feeling all that good.

“It sucked,” Decker said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I mean, I knew it was gonna be like that. It’s definitely aggravated and hopefully it’s not completely re-injured and stuff like that, a setback. But we got a couple extra days leading into the next game, so it’s probably just going to be something I just got to deal with for a little while now.”

If Decker did do more damage, the Lions will have to weigh having him continue to gut it out versus waiting to try to get him as close to 100 percent as possible before throwing him back out on the field. They’ll have some time before having to make that decision and the hope will be that Decker’s ankle feels better after the extended rest.