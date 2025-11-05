 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell out of practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:50 PM

The Lions opened the week with hope that left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell will be able to play in Week 10, but Wednesday’s practice didn’t bring any encouraging signs on that front.

Neither Decker nor Sewell took part in practice. Both players are listed with shoulder injuries.

The Lions also practiced without top backup Dan Skipper, who has a back injury, and placed left guard Christian Mahogany (knee) on injured reserve, so there are plenty of injury issues to sort out on their line.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee) were the other Lions out of practice. Offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back), and linebacker Grant Stuard (foot) were all listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Ty Summers was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move to Mahogany going on injured reserve. Summers (hand) was a full participant along with cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm).