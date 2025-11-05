Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell out of practice on Wednesday

The Lions opened the week with hope that left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell will be able to play in Week 10, but Wednesday’s practice didn’t bring any encouraging signs on that front.

Neither Decker nor Sewell took part in practice. Both players are listed with shoulder injuries.

The Lions also practiced without top backup Dan Skipper, who has a back injury, and placed left guard Christian Mahogany (knee) on injured reserve, so there are plenty of injury issues to sort out on their line.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee) were the other Lions out of practice. Offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back), and linebacker Grant Stuard (foot) were all listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Ty Summers was signed to the active roster in a corresponding move to Mahogany going on injured reserve. Summers (hand) was a full participant along with cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm).