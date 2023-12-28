Taylor Decker set to play Saturday, C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t be activated

The Lions will have left tackle Taylor Decker against the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Decker was out of practice Wednesday because of a groin injury, but head coach Dan Campbell said at a Thursday press conference that Decker will play and he was a full participant in practice later in the day. Decker has no injury designation on the final injury report of the week.

Campbell also said that the team was weighing whether to activate safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from injured reserve for this weekend’s game. He was ruled out on Thursday, so his return to game action after his early-season pectoral injury will not come before Week 18 of the regular season.

Edge rusher James Houston (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday, but he will not play this weekend. Tight end Brock Wright (hip) has also been ruled out and cornerback Cam Sutton (toe) is the team’s only questionable player.