Taylor Heinicke has full practice Friday and no injury designation

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke returned to a full practice Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Heinicke (ankle) had back-to-back limited practices to open the work week after playing all 64 snaps in the Falcons’ 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

He has played four games, with three starts, this season, throwing four touchdowns with an interception and posting an 88.8 passer rating.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) and offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) also returned to full participation Friday after limited practice time Wednesday and Thursday.

The only player who was limited for the third day in a row was offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee). He is the only player with a designation on Friday’s game report, listed as questionable.

McGary has been inactive for three consecutive weeks as he works back from a knee injury, with Storm Norton playing in his stead.