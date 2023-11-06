Taylor Heinicke will start again for Falcons in Week 10

The Falcons will keep things status quo at quarterback for at least another week.

Head coach Arthur Smith announced at his Monday press conference that Taylor Heinicke will start for the team against the Cardinals in Week 10.

“Taylor gives us the best chance, with everything going on right now,” Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team’s website.

Smith added that the team will reassess the position after the Week 11 bye.

Heinicke finished Sunday’s loss 21-of-38 for 268 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s now completed 33-of-59 passes for 443 yards with two TDs and one pick in two appearances.

Smith noted that Desmond Ridder could still be a factor going forward, saying, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website, “Doesn’t mean anything is over for Des.”

Ridder started the first eight games of the season for Atlanta, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,701 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.