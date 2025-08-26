Taysom Hill will start season on PUP list, Saints release Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Taysom Hill won’t be playing in the first four games of the Saints’ season.

Hill was not activated from the physically unable to perform list before the team set their initial 53-man roster, so the tight end will be ineligible to play in the first four weeks. Hill tore his ACL late last season and it is not clear when the versatile offensive piece will be cleared to return.

Tight end Foster Moreau is also going to be on the PUP list while defensive tackle John Ridgeway, offensive tackle Barry Wesley, and offensive tackle Landon Thomas landed on injured reserve. Ridgeway and Wesley were designated for return, but Young won’t be able to play again this season.

The Saints confirmed that they acquired offensive lineman Asim Richards in a trade with the Cowboys and they announced the releases of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, safety Terrell Burgess, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and defensive end Jonah Williams.

Fifteen players were waived to round out the days moves. The Saints cut wide receiver Kevin Austin; defensive backs Dalys Beanum, Elliott Davison, Rico Payton, and Jayden Price; defensive linemen Fadil Diggs, Isaiah Foskey, and Jayden Peevy; quarterback Jake Haener; linebackers D’Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell; offensive lineman Easton Kilty; kicker Charlie Smyth; tight end Treyton Welch; and running back Marcus Yarns.