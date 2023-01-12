 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 12, 2023 01:41 PM
nbc_hhmb_superbowlmvp_230112
January 12, 2023 02:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their current Super Bowl MVP picks and highlight BetMGM's latest odds.

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He announced his decision on social media Thursday.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.

In four years at TCU, Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted five passes and made 125 tackles.

“I am beyond ready for the next step in my career,” Hodges-Tomlinson wrote. “Every decision that I have made in life was to put me in the position that I am in today.”

TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila also announced this week his intention to enter the NFL draft.

He was a consensus All-American this season, the school’s first consensus All-American since Josh Doctson in 2015. Avila started all 15 games at left guard this season after starting 11 games at center in 2021.

In 2020, Avila made six starts at center, two at right tackle and one at right guard.