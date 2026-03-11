 Skip navigation
TE Jake Tonges to sign two-year deal with 49ers

  
Published March 11, 2026 03:58 PM

The 49ers won’t be using a restricted free agent tender on tight end Jake Tonges, but he will be staying with the team.

Tonges’s agent Steve Caric told multiple reporters that the tight end has agreed to a two-year deal. Tonges is set to make $8 million under the terms of the deal with $5.5 million in guaranteed money.

Tonges entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2022 and signed to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2023. He saw his first game action with the team the next year, but did not catch any passes in his 16 appearances.

An early-season injury for George Kittle opened the door to a bigger role last season and Tonges caught 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also had six catches for 73 yards in the playoffs.