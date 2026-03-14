TE Mo Alie-Cox will return to Colts on a one-year deal

The Colts are re-signing veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Alie-Cox, 32, has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in every game the past five seasons.

He is one of the NFL’s best blocking tight ends.

In 2025, Alie-Cox caught 13 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He played 39 percent of the offensive snaps and 47 percent on special teams.

He has 127 receptions for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

Alie-Cox also has six career tackles.