TE Tyler Conklin takes free agent visit to Chargers

The Chargers are hosting veteran tight end Tyler Conklin on a free agent visit, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers currently have Will Dissly, Tucker Fisk and McCallan Castles on their depth chart at the position.

Conklin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Jets.

In 2024, he played 16 games with 15 starts, seeing action on 805 offensive snaps. He made 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings made him a fifth-round pick in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Minnesota.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jets in free agency in 2022.

In his seven-year career, Conklin has 263 catches for 2,544 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has missed only three games, appearing in 114 with 64 starts.