Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Teddy Bridgewater leaves with finger injury

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:25 AM
December 29, 2022 12:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a crucial matchup between AFC East rivals Miami and New England, and wonder whether the Patriots will be able to bounce back vs. Teddy Bridgewater and the struggling Dolphins.

The Dolphins already are missing Tua Tagovailoa. Now, Teddy Bridgewater is out.

Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins late in the third quarter and will try to save their fading playoff hopes.

Bridgewater was injured when his hand hit the helmet of Josh Uche on an interception that Kyle Dugger returned 39 yards for a touchdown. Bridgewater took a stiff arm from Dugger as he attempted to make the tackle before the end zone.

The Dolphins list Bridgewater with an injury to his right finger on his throwing hand. They say he is questionable to return, but he is sitting on the bench and looks unlikely to return.

Bridgewater took some throws on the sideline, and it didn’t appear he could grip the ball.

The Patriots took a 16-14 lead on Dugger’s return, the seventh defensive touchdown for the team this season. Nick Folk missed the extra point.