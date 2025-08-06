Teddy Bridgewater on high school coaching suspension: I was trying to protect kids

Teddy Bridgewater took part in his first practice with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, but the quarterback probably wouldn’t have been at training camp in Tampa if not for a suspension that kept him from returning to his job as the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School.

Bridgewater, who led the school to a state title in 2024, was suspended last month for providing money to pay for Ubers, pregame meals and recovery services to his players. Those payments violated Flordia High School Athletic Association rules and Bridgewater explained at a Wednesday press conference why he chose to use his money that way.

Bridgewater said he “can’t change who I am” and referenced his own time in high school with his “stomach growling and rumbling at 12:00 in the afternoon because you didn’t have any lunch money or you don’t get the free lunch.” Three-quarters of the students at Miami Northwestern are considered to be from economically disadvantaged families.

“I think everyone knows that I’m just a charitable guy and I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater said, via Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald. “When I decided to coach, those players became my sons,” Bridgewater said to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “And I just wanted to protect them in the best way I can. Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that so I wanted to protect them so they could take a ride home instead of going on those dangerous walks.”

Bridgewater’s motives didn’t factor in the decision to suspend him, but it could wind up benefitting the Buccaneers if they need to turn to a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield at any point this season.