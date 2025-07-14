Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended from his high-school coaching position

The chaos that has come from the crumbling of all walls regarding players getting paid has created a very specific problem for veteran NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater serves as the head coach at Miami Northwestern high school. He won a state championship there in 2024, before he re-signed with the Lions to end the season.

The 11-year NFL veteran has now been suspended.

Bridgewater recently admitted in social-media posts that he paid for Uber rides, meals, and recovery services for players. He asked fans of the team to help cover the expenses in 2025.

Via Walter Villa of the Miami Herald, Bridgewater paid $700 per week for player Ubers. He also (per the Palm Beach Post) paid $2,200 for pregame meals and $1,300 for athletic-recovery services.

While the suspension will placate the “rules are rules” crowd, Bridgewater was making life a little better for kids at a school where 75 percent of them are economically disadvantaged.

The move could put Bridgewater (who is only 32) in play to sign with the Lions or some other team for the 2025 NFL season.

Drafted by the Vikings in 2014, he has also played for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, and Dolphins.