MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tee Higgins “in a good place” after talking to Damar Hamlin’s mother

  
Published January 5, 2023 12:34 PM
nbc_csu_ravensatbengals_230105
January 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview all of the playoff implications at play when the Bengals travel to face the Bengals in an AFC North showdown, and how any carryover from the postponed game against the Bills might affect Cincinnati.

Before Bills safety Damar Hamlin got up from the turf and collapsed last Monday night, he made a routine-looking tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at the end of a 13-yard gain.

Hamlin’s collapse and the subsequent scene as medical personnel dealt with his cardiac arrest made it feel like anything but a routine tackle. On Thursday, Higgins said that “it’s been hard” because he was involved in the play and that feeling wasn’t helped by attempts to say Higgins had something to do with what happened to Hamlin.

Hamlin’s family called for that to stop and Higgins said he’s also spoken to Hamlin’s mother directly. He said she told him that “she’s thinking of me and praying for me and things like that,” which joined with Thursday’s positive news about Hamlin’s recovery to help the wideout find a better headspace.
“And suddenly she’s telling me that he’s OK. And just all the positive stuff ,” Higgins said, via Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. “I mean it feels good just knowing that he’s OK, he’s doing better, and it makes me feel better inside. . . . Everyone has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and everything is OK, he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also said at his Thursday press conference that Higgins should not bear any blame for what happened and that “hopefully he found some relief today.”

Higgins said he was glad the game did not continue after Hamlin’s departure and called the entire night “hard to forget about,” but that the team does “have a job to do” this weekend against the Ravens.