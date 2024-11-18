 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins scores on 42-yard fourth-down touchdown, Chargers lead 27-20

  
Published November 17, 2024 10:45 PM

Welcome back, Tee Higgins.

The Bengals were down 24-6 at halftime, but Higgins has pulled them to within one possession with a 42-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter.

That score cut the Chargers’ lead over Cincinnati to 27-20.

Higgins had missed Cincinnati’s last three games with a quad injury. But he’s now caught six passes for 108 yards in this critical Sunday night matchup.

The Bengals have now scored two touchdowns on fourth down in the third quarter. The first came from Ja’Marr Chase, who caught a 4-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to put Cincinnati in the end zone for the first time in the contest.

The Chargers have recorded just one first down in the third quarter, going three-and-out on two of three possessions.

Additionally, Chargers cornerback Cam Hart is being evaluated for a head injury, the team announced late in the third quarter.