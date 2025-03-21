Tennessee governor asks NFL to play the Super Bowl in Nashville in 2029

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as part of Nashville’s bid to host Super Bowl LXIII in February of 2029.

The next three Super Bowls have been awarded to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Atlanta. That leaves the 2029 game as the first one available for the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Lee says his state has earned the opportunity.

“I am writing in support of efforts for Nashville to be the host city for the next available Super Bowl in 2029. As Tennessee’s capital and a dynamic global hub, the city of Nashville is uniquely positioned to welcome the NFL for a memorable and successful event,” Lee’s letter said. “Nashville is an easily accessible, top global destination with a proven track record of hosting safe and seamless large-scale events like the NFL Draft, CMA Fest and the SEC Championship. Football fans will no doubt enjoy Music City’s world-famous honky-tonks, live music, attractions, and restaurants. The State of Tennessee’s investment in the construction of the new Nissan Stadium reflects our commitment to hosting the world’s most anticipated sporting event. This thoughtfully designed state-of-the-art stadium, which will boast the closest viewing experience in football, is sure to provide an unrivaled experience to players and fans.”

The Titans’ new Nissan Stadium is currently under construction and will open for the 2027 NFL season, replacing the existing Nissan Stadium that the Titans have played in since 1999.

More than half of the estimated $2.1 billion price tag for New Nissan Stadium was picked up by the taxpayers, and that kind of public investment is usually rewarded with a Super Bowl. It would be a surprise if Nashville doesn’t get a Super Bowl soon, although Las Vegas is also in the running for the 2029 game.