nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Super Bowl could be headed back to Las Vegas in 2029

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:17 AM

The next three Super Bowls are set for Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. For 2029, the NFL’s championship game could be heading back to Las Vegas.

That’s the word from Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, who reports that the league is leaning toward a return to Sin City only five years after the Super Bowl was played there for the first time.

The news is a bit of a surprise, because the public money quid pro quo would point to Nashville for Super Bowl LXIII, since the 2028 season will be the second year of the new stadium that’s being built in Tennessee.

A final selection will come later this year. Awarding the game to Allegiant Stadium would mesh with Fischer’s reporting that the NFL currently has two Tier 1 cities that will get the game as often as possible — Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

While my own preference would be a three-city primary rotation of Las Vegas, Miami, and New Orleans, my opinion means (as it often does), jack squat. With Vegas getting a game only five years after its first one (and with L.A. due to have its second SoFi Stadium game five years after its first), it looks like the league is settling on a once-every-five-years plan for those two locations, with other locations filling out the other three spots.

Tennessee will get one, at some point. And it will have a chance to nudge its way into Tier 1.

Still, the overall experience is better in Miami and New Orleans. Hopefully, the game will be back in both places, sooner than later.

Miami last hosted the game in 2020. The gap will stretch to at least 10 years, if Super Bowl LXIII goes to Las Vegas. If the 2030 game lands in Nashville, it’ll be at least 11 years between South Florida Super Bowls.