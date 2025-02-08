New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami should form the core Super Bowl rotation

I started covering the Super Bowl and the week preceding it in early 2009. The experience has taken the PFT traveling roadshow to Tampa, Miami (twice), Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans (twice), New York, Phoenix (twice), San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Miami and New Orleans lead all cities with 11 turns at hosting the game. But the 12-year gap between Super Bowls for New Orleans makes little sense.

A recent item from FrontOfficeSports.com, which might or might not carry enough fingerprints from the league to send a clear message, questions the ongoing viability of New Orleans as a Super Bowl city, from the standpoint of hotel rooms and the absence of a new, high-tech stadium. The experience, however, more than justifies the drawbacks.

Although no true rotation has ever emerged, here’s an idea that popped into my relaxed brain this week. The core rotation should be New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Miami. Then, every fourth year, another cut of cities would make up the sub-rotation: L.A., Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, plus the periodic quid pro quo that comes from a city/state paying for most of a new stadium.

Nashville quite possibly will crash the party, soon. And maybe this proposal will then expand to four core cities (Nashville included) with every fifth year given to a city from the second tier.

It’s probably a bit naive, since the NFL implements a broader, revenue-driven play based on getting the best possible deal with each and every Super Bowl that is awarded. Previously, it was an annual competition. Now, the league approaches a city, states its terms, and gets a “yes” or a “no.” (Not many cities are saying “no.”)

In the end, the NFL should say “yes” to a system that prioritizes the overall experience, with the best cities popping up more often.

New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami.