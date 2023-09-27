Terrel Bernard wins AFC defensive player of the week

The Bills blew right by the Commanders on Sunday and Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard came up big in the game.

The NFL has now named Bernard the AFC defensive player of the week.

Bernard finished Sunday’s 37-3 victory with seven total tackles — two for loss — 2.0 sacks, an interception, a fumble return, and a pass defensed.

Bernard became the first player with at least 2.0 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in a single game since former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher accomplished the feat in 2007.

A third-round pick in last year’s draft, Bernard has moved into a full-time starting role this season. He’s recorded 24 total tackles and two picks so far this season.

Bernard and the Bills defense will be challenged this week in facing the Dolphins at home on Sunday.