 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terrion Arnold active for Lions; Matthew Golden, Quay Walker inactive for Packers

  
Published November 27, 2025 11:39 AM

The Lions will have cornerback Terrion Arnold back in the lineup on Thanksgiving.

Arnold missed the last two games with a concussion, but he is active for Thursday’s game against the Packers. Left tackle Taylor Decker, right tackle Penei Sewell, and right guard Tate Ratledge are also active after being listed as questionable along with Arnold.

The Lions will also have edge rusher Marcus Davenport in the lineup after activating him from injured reserve this week.

Center Graham Glasgow, safety Kerby Joseph, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and tight end Brock Wright are inactive for the Lions.

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, linebacker Quay Walker, and cornerback Nate Hobbs are all inactive after being designated as questionable on Wednesday. It’s the second straight game all three of them have missed. Cornerback Keisean Nixon had the same tag, but will play.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, wide receiver Savion Williams, defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, and defensive lineman Karl Brooks are also inactive for Green Bay.