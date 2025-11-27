Terrion Arnold active for Lions; Matthew Golden, Quay Walker inactive for Packers

The Lions will have cornerback Terrion Arnold back in the lineup on Thanksgiving.

Arnold missed the last two games with a concussion, but he is active for Thursday’s game against the Packers. Left tackle Taylor Decker, right tackle Penei Sewell, and right guard Tate Ratledge are also active after being listed as questionable along with Arnold.

The Lions will also have edge rusher Marcus Davenport in the lineup after activating him from injured reserve this week.

Center Graham Glasgow, safety Kerby Joseph, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and tight end Brock Wright are inactive for the Lions.

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, linebacker Quay Walker, and cornerback Nate Hobbs are all inactive after being designated as questionable on Wednesday. It’s the second straight game all three of them have missed. Cornerback Keisean Nixon had the same tag, but will play.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, wide receiver Savion Williams, defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, and defensive lineman Karl Brooks are also inactive for Green Bay.