Terron Armstead out at least this week with a knee injury

The Dolphins are preparing to play without left tackle Terron Armstead for the near future.

Armstead left Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Bills with a knee injury and head coach Mike McDaniel gave an update on his condition at a Monday press conference. McDaniel said that the team expects Armstead to return to action this season, but that he will not play against the Giants in Week Five and that his return timetable will be measured in weeks rather than days.

Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead for the final 43 offensive snaps on Sunday.

The Dolphins were also without center Connor Williams against Buffalo because of a groin injury. McDaniel said that the hope is that he will be able to practice Wednesday and return to action against the Giants.