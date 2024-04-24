 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry Fontenot: You definitely feel Kirk Cousins’ impact

  
Published April 24, 2024 09:45 AM

Kirk Cousins hasn’t been a Falcon for long but he’s already had a positive effect on the building.

During his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, General Manager Terry Fontenot was asked about the quarterback’s impact through the first few weeks of the offseason program.

“It’s been great,” Fontenot said. “He really hit the ground running. We knew the excitement about Kirk Cousins is he’s a multiplier on and off the field. We know that. So, when he gets into the building, and the training room — and really everything’s over there right now. It’s all together, and it’s really cool, but the training room and the weight room, on the field activities, the meeting room. He truly is [a multiplier]. The work that he does. He sits right in the front of Raheem’s meeting. Notes, everything, he’s like a nerd up there. He’s obsessed with it. That’s been great.

“The exciting thing about him is we know his makeup and his mentality, and we know that it fits what we’re about and this culture that we’ve been working hard to build. So, you definitely feel the impact.”

Cousins is still rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered during the 2023 season, but has said he’s expecting to be “full speed” by training camp.

“[W]e know that he’s going to take advantage of anything that he can do to get himself ready to go and in peak condition and he’s going to do that,” Fontenot said, adding that the team draws comfort from that.

In eight games last year, Cousins completed 70 percent of his throws for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.