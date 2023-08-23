Terry McLaurin will be off his feet for the next couple of days

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin avoided a serious injury on Monday night, but the Commanders are in no rush to have him back on the field.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said at his Wednesday press conference that McLaurin will be off his feet for the next couple of days. McLaurin sprained his toe against the Ravens, but X-rays and an MRI revealed no other injuries.

With more than two weeks before their opening game, the Commanders should have ample time for McLaurin to ramp back up to full speed by Week One.

Rivera also said that everything is positive with defensive end Chase Young, who has been limited to non-contact work due to a stinger, and that he has a doctor’s appointment coming up to evaluate next steps. Tight end Logan Thomas is doing sideline work as he comes back from a calf injury.