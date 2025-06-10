 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin will not attend mandatory minicamp this week

  
Published June 10, 2025 09:36 AM

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has reportedly been frustrated by the lack of progress on a long-term deal, and that is now more clear.

According to multiple reports, McLaurin is not attending Washington’s mandatory minicamp this week.

McLaurin, 29, is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make a base salary of $15.5 million. His contract’s average annual value of $23.2 million ranks No. 16, which is behind new teammate Deebo Samuel’s $23.85 million AAV.

Since he was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, McLaurin has been one of the league’s most consistent receivers. He has not missed a game since 2020, and has eclipsed 1,000 yards over each of the last five seasons.

He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2024 after catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards with a career-high 13 touchdowns.