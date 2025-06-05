Report: Terry McLaurin frustrated by lack of contract talks

Terry McLaurin is one of three players not attending the Commanders’ organized team activities, with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also absent, per multiple reports.

McLaurin’s is contract related.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that talks have been “minimal,” and McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated by the lack of progress on a long-term extension.

McLaurin initially attended the voluntary work before unexpectedly leaving to work out on his own. The team’s mandatory minicamp is next week, and Schultz indicates that McLaurin could risk being fined for his absence.

McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal due to make a base salary of $15.5 million this season. His annual average of $23.2 million ranks 16th, behind even new teammate Deebo Samuel’s $23.85 million annual average.

McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, had a career-best 13 touchdowns in his first season playing with a franchise quarterback. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards, his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. (McLaurin had 919 yards in his rookie season, his only season without 1,000 yards.)

McLaurin skipped the voluntary offseason program in 2022 before the sides agreed to a three-year, $69.6 million deal in early July.