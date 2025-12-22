Bo Nix: Sunday’s loss can be a good reset for us

The Broncos had gone a lot time without a loss before the Jaguars rolled over them for a 34-20 victory in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

It was September 21 when the Broncos last lost a game and they put together an 11-game winning streak over the last three months. That means it has been a while since the Broncos have had to rebound from a loss, but they’ll need to do it quickly with a game against the Chiefs on the docket for Christmas and quarterback Bo Nix said after the game that he thinks the situation could prove to be a beneficial one for the team.

“We got hit in the mouth today, and they played a good game and we let it get away,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “But you’d rather have it hit you now than in the first round of playoffs. I wouldn’t call it a wake-up call, because we were playing well. It’s just one of those that will reset you and put you back in, get you back to where you need to be. It’ll put you in a good mindset if you’ll let it. You can’t let this one linger. We have to move on and attack this week on just a short couple of days.”

The NFL hoped that the Christmas game would feature a pair of teams vying for supremacy in the AFC as the season came to an end. The Chiefs did not hold up their end of that bargain, but it might make them the right kind of opponent for the Broncos to find under the tree as they try to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing result.