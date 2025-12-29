 Skip navigation
Texans activate WR Justin Watson from injured reserve

  
December 29, 2025

The Texans activated wide receiver Justin Watson from injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.

Watson went on injured reserve Sept. 17 after injuring a calf muscle/Achilles’ tendon in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Dec. 10.

Watson, a former fifth-round pick of the Bucs, has three catches for 30 yards on four targets in two games.

The team waived defensive lineman Solomon Byrd in a corresponding move.

Byrd signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Dec. 3, but he has not played in a regular-season game this season. His only action came in 2024 when he played 20 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in one game.