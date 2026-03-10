 Skip navigation
Texans agree to deal with LB Jake Hummel

  
Published March 10, 2026 03:24 PM

The Texans are moving to bolster their special teams units in free agency.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that they have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with former Rams and Ravens linebacker Jake Hummel. No other details of the pact have been reported.

Hummel spent his first three NFL seasons with the Rams and moved to the Ravens in 2025. He played 82 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and played at least two-thirds of those snaps in each of his years in Los Angeles, but has only played 150 career snaps on defense.

Hummel has 49 career tackles and one tackle for loss in 58 overall appearances.