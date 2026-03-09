Texans agree to re-sign DT Naquan Jones

Houston is bringing back one of its pending free agents.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Sunday night that defensive tackle Naquan Jones has agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign with the Texans.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jones’ contract is worth $2 million with a maximum of $2.5 million with incentives.

Jones, 28, was claimed off waivers by Houston late in the 2025 season after being released by the Chargers. He appeared in four regular-season games for Houston, plus the club’s two postseason games.

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has appeared in 60 career games for the Titans, Cardinals, Chargers, and Texans. He’s tallied 6.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in his career.