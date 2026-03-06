Texans agree to re-sign S M.J. Stewart

The Texans are bringing back one of their veteran defensive players.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, safety M.J. Stewart has agreed to return to Houston on a one-year deal.

Stewart, 30, has been with the Texans since 2022. He appeared in nine games with four starts in 2025 before missing the rest of the season with a torn quad suffered in November.

Stewart recorded 25 total tackles with two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2025.

A second-round pick in 2018, Stewart has appeared in 99 career games with 14 starts for the Buccaneers, Browns, and Texans.