Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Texans C Jake Andrews carted off with ankle injury

  
Published September 7, 2025 06:46 PM

The Texans revamped their offensive line in the offseason. Already, they’re having to revamp it again.

With right guard Ed Ingram being unable to play with an abdomen injury, the Texans shuffled their line before the game. They inserted Cam Robinson at left tackle, moved Tae Ersery to right tackle and had Tytus Howard go from right tackle to right guard.

In the third quarter, Robinson briefly went out with Blake Fisher coming into the game.

Robinson returned, but center Jake Andrews likely won’t.

Andrews injured his ankle a few plays after Robinson left the game and was carted to the training room from the sideline. The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Jarrett Patterson entered the game at center.

The Texans trail the Rams 13-9 in the fourth quarter.