Texans’ Denzel Perryman fined $66,666 for hit that wasn’t flagged

The NFL’s disciplinary process remains difficult to understand, as a fine handed down to Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman shows.

Perryman was fined $66,666 for unnecessary roughness for a hit against the Colts in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. That’s the single biggest fine any NFL player has received through the first two weeks of this season.

And yet the hit that was allegedly so egregious that it deserved such a big fine wasn’t even flagged by the officials. Perryman’s fine was probably higher than most because he’s a repeat offender — two years ago he was fined $55,000 for a hit on Jalen Hurts — but if the hit was so serious that it deserved such a fine, how did the officials miss it?

It’s worth noting that Perryman was fined more than three times as much as the fine given to Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who committed an illegal hit so flagrant that he was ejected from the game.