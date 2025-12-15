 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans DT Mario Edwards out for season with a ruptured pectoral

  
Published December 15, 2025 12:48 PM

Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters at a Monday press conference that Edwards ruptured his pectoral during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Edwards had two tackles during the game.

Edwards appeared in all 14 games that the Texans have played this season. He had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those contests and is signed for the 2026 season.

The Texans put defensive tackle Tim Settle on injured reserve earlier this month, so Edwards’ injury leaves them with Tommy Togiai, Sheldon Rankins, and Naquan Jones on the interior of their defensive line.