Texans DT Mario Edwards out for season with a ruptured pectoral

Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters at a Monday press conference that Edwards ruptured his pectoral during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Edwards had two tackles during the game.

Edwards appeared in all 14 games that the Texans have played this season. He had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those contests and is signed for the 2026 season.

The Texans put defensive tackle Tim Settle on injured reserve earlier this month, so Edwards’ injury leaves them with Tommy Togiai, Sheldon Rankins, and Naquan Jones on the interior of their defensive line.