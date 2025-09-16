 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans expect to get Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios back in Week 3

  
Published September 16, 2025 02:26 PM

The 0-2 Texans are set to get some help at the wide receiver spot.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said at a Monday press conference that the team expects to have Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios back for their Week 3 game against the Jaguars. Both players missed the first two games of the season with hamstring injuries.

The Texans have scored the fewest points in the league through the first two weeks of the season, so anything that has the potential to change that will be a welcome addition to the offense.

Kirk could be of particular help on third downs. The Texans have converted four of their 18 chances so far this season and that will have to improve for the team to start posting wins.