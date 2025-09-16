Texans expect to get Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios back in Week 3

The 0-2 Texans are set to get some help at the wide receiver spot.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said at a Monday press conference that the team expects to have Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios back for their Week 3 game against the Jaguars. Both players missed the first two games of the season with hamstring injuries.

The Texans have scored the fewest points in the league through the first two weeks of the season, so anything that has the potential to change that will be a welcome addition to the offense.

Kirk could be of particular help on third downs. The Texans have converted four of their 18 chances so far this season and that will have to improve for the team to start posting wins.