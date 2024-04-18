Texans giving Kenyon Green every opportunity to win the LG job

Offensive guard Kenyon Green was the 15th overall pick of the Texans in 2022. He has played only 15 games in his two seasons, including none in 2023.

Green began last year’s training camp as the starter at left guard but injured his shoulder in the Texans’ final preseason game and underwent season-ending labrum surgery. Juice Scruggs, Tytus Howard and Josh Jones all started games at left guard in Green’s absence last season.

The Texans would love nothing better than for Green to become the starter and the player they thought he was then they drafted him.

“Working hard, making progress,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said, via video from Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “You know he has an opportunity in front of him, so ultimately it’s going to come down to the player and how well he performs.

“KG is a good kid. He’ll have a full offseason, which he hasn’t had. So, we’ll see how it goes here. Certainly has an opportunity in front of him, but nobody is guaranteed anything. So, ultimately, I mean it’s going to come down to how you perform when you’re on the field.”

Green was a two-time All-American at Texas A&M but struggled in pass protection as a rookie. He allowed four sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.