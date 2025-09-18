Texans’ injury report remains the same Thursday, with Christian Kirk limited

The Texans’ injury report remained the same as on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) was out of practice again Thursday.

Center Jake Andrews (ankle), wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (knee), safety Jalen Pitre (rib) and defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (hip) were limited.

Berrios and Kirk have not played this season, and the Texans have scored the fewest points in the league through the first two weeks of the season.

Andrews played 45 snaps in the season opener before his injury. Jarrett Patterson replaced him the rest of that game and in Week 2.