Texans-Jets draws 11.56 million for Thursday Night Football

Cayenne pepper and water might have helped Aaron Rodgers, but it didn’t goose the ratings.

Thursday night’s Texans-Jets game on Amazon Prime attracted an audience of 11.56 million viewers. That’s a slight drop from last year’s Week 9 Titans-Steelers game, which did 11.65 million.

The New York market would ordinarily deliver more eyeballs, but the Jets had lost five in a row. After a sluggish and ugly first half, some might have decided to watch something/anything else.

Thursday Night Football is averaging 13.0 million viewers per game. it’s a four-percent increase over last year’s average through Week 9.