Texans lead Titans 6-0 at halftime

The Texans and Titans have played like the winless teams they are thus far.

Houston leads Tennessee 6-0 at halftime.

The teams have combined for 249 yards, three sacks, zero red-zone trips, two missed field goals and five punts.

The only points have come on field goals of 47 and 43 yards by Ka’imi Fairbairn. Joey Slye missed a 43-yarder wide right to end a miserable half of football. Slye earlier missed a 41-yarder.

The Texans have outgained the Titans 126 to 123.

C.J. Stroud is 10-of-14 for 82 yards, with Dalton Schultz catching four for 25 and Nico Collins two for 25. Woody Marks has eight catches for 34 yards.

Cam Ward is 7-of-17 for 83 yards, with Elic Ayomanor catching two passes for 44 yards and Calvin Ridley two for 30.