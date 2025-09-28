 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans lead Titans 6-0 at halftime

  
Published September 28, 2025 02:24 PM

The Texans and Titans have played like the winless teams they are thus far.

Houston leads Tennessee 6-0 at halftime.

The teams have combined for 249 yards, three sacks, zero red-zone trips, two missed field goals and five punts.

The only points have come on field goals of 47 and 43 yards by Ka’imi Fairbairn. Joey Slye missed a 43-yarder wide right to end a miserable half of football. Slye earlier missed a 41-yarder.

The Texans have outgained the Titans 126 to 123.

C.J. Stroud is 10-of-14 for 82 yards, with Dalton Schultz catching four for 25 and Nico Collins two for 25. Woody Marks has eight catches for 34 yards.

Cam Ward is 7-of-17 for 83 yards, with Elic Ayomanor catching two passes for 44 yards and Calvin Ridley two for 30.