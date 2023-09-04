Texans name C.J. Stroud one of four team captains

C.J. Stroud has yet to play his first regular-season game, but the Texans are counting on him leading the way.

They announced Monday that Stroud will serve as one of four captains for the team this season.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Jalen Pitre and safety Jimmie Ward are the other Texans who will wear the C on their chest.

Tunsil initially became a captain when former coach Lovie Smith stripped veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks of his captaincy after Cooks became disgruntled with the team after the trade deadline last year.

Pitre, who is entering his second season, led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions.

Ward joined the Texans as a free agent this offseason after playing for Houston coach DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco.