Texans out to 7-0 lead on Derek Stingley pick-six
Published December 21, 2025 04:42 PM
Texans cornerback Derek Stingley was listed as questionable to play against the Raiders on Sunday, but he looks just fine on the field.
Stingley picked off a Geno Smith pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and strolled into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of the cornerback’s career and it staked the Texans to a 7-0 lead at home.
Stingley missed two days of practice with an oblique injury before returning on Friday. It was his fourth interception of the season.
Smith is now 0-of-4 on two offensive possessions. The Texans also punted on their first drive, but they now have a lead to protect in their push for a playoff spot.