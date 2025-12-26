Texans promote S K’Von Wallace to active roster

The Texans signed safety K’Von Wallace from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Friday.

Wallace signed to the team’s practice squad on Nov. 13, and they elevated him to the game-day roster for Week 15. He played 13 special teams snaps against the Cardinals but had no stats.

That is his only game action of 2025.

He has played 72 games, with 19 starts, in six seasons, seeing action with the Eagles, Cardinals, Titans, Seahawks and Texans.

The Texans waived cornerback Ameer Speed in a corresponding move and also announced they elevated defensive tackle Leki Fotu and offensive guard Sidy Sow.

Cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring), defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) and wide receiver Justin Watson (calf) will not travel with the team to Los Angeles and are ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Chargers.