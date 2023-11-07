Texans put Hassan Ridgeway, M.J. Stewart on IR

The Texans made a few tweaks to their roster on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and defensive back M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. They also signed defensive back Grayland Arnold to the 53-man roster, so they have one open roster spot heading into this week’s game against the Bengals.

Ridgeway has six tackles in three appearances this season. Stewart played in all eight of Houston’s games so far this year and recorded 22 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Arnold played seven games for the Texans before being waived last weekend. He had 18 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.