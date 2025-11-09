Texans rally from 19-point fourth-quarter deficit for 36-29 win

Backup quarterback Davis Mills engineered the Texans’ second-biggest comeback in team history.

The Texans trailed 29-10 in the fourth quarter before Mills threw two touchdowns and ran for another, delivering an improbable 36-29 win over the Jaguars. Houston improved to 4-5, while Jacksonville fell to 5-4.

Mills was 11-of-20 for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, finishing 27-of-45 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins and a 7-yarder to Dalton Schultz before running for a 14-yard score on third-and-goal with 31 seconds left.

The Texans outgained the Jaguars 167 to 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars, trailing 30-29, had a chance to win it on a Cam Little field goal. Trevor Lawrence completed a 12-yard pass to Parker Washington to the Houston 43 with seven seconds left, but the play was negated by a holding penalty on Chuma Edoga. On the next snap, Will Anderson sacked Lawrence, who fumbled the ball in the air and Sheldon Rankins caught it and ran 32 yards on the final play of the game.

It was a stunning loss for the Jaguars, who led 10-0 early off two Texans turnovers, 20-10 at halftime and 29-10 into the fourth quarter. Jacksonville, though, was stymied on offense, with only 213 yards and two turnovers.

The Texans sacked Lawrence five times, including 3.5 by Danielle Hunter.

Lawrence was 13-of-23 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception as well as the last-play fumble. Washington scored on a 7-yard reception and a 73-yard punt return.