Texans restruture contracts of Derek Stingley, Jalen Pitre

  
Published March 7, 2026 09:17 AM

The Texans have gone the contract restructure route with a couple of their defensive backs as they get their cap in shape ahead of free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have restructured the deals of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre by converting portions of their base salaries into signing bonuses. The two moves have opened up more than $22 million in space for the Texans while increasing the cap hits for both players in the coming years.

Stingley is signed through 2029 and has salaries of $20 million, $21 million, and $21 million over the contract’s final three seasons. The cap hits for those years are in the $29-31 million range.

Pitre has salaries of $9.5 million in 2027 and 2028 with cap hits of $14.557 million both years.