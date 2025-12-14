 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans rout Cardinals 40-20 for sixth win in a row

  
Published December 14, 2025 04:12 PM

The Texans won their sixth consecutive game, beating up on the Cardinals 40-20 on Sunday afternoon.

Houston improved to 9-5, while Arizona fell to 3-11.

Houston dominated from start to finish, taking a 10-0 lead before the Arizona offense ever took the field. The Texans outgained the Cardinals 399 to 307 and forced two turnovers.

It could have been worse. The Texans went only 3-of-6 in the red zone, and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn had a 52-yard field goal attempt blocked on the final play of the first half.

C.J. Stroud went 22-of-29 for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He had touchdown throws of 57 yards to Nico Collins, 4 yards to Dalton Schultz and 4 yards to Collins.

Collins caught three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Schultz had eight receptions for 76 yards and a score. Woody Marks was credited with a 1-yard fumble recovery touchdown after the snap bounced to him in the wildcat formation, and he ran it in the end zone.

Jacoby Brissett was 27-of-40 for 249 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Trey McBride caught 12 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, giving him more than 100 catches and 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season.