nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Texans rule out Nico Collins, Jimmie Ward

  
Published October 6, 2024 02:56 PM

The Bills entered the game without their leading receiver, Khalil Shakir, and the Texans lost theirs in the first half.

Nico Collins, who entered the day leading the league by more 100 yards, came up gimpy on his 67-yard touchdown catch with 1:34 left in the first quarter. He was examined in the sideline medical tent before departing for the X-ray room.

The Texans initially listed Collins as questionable to return, but they announced at the start of the second half that Collins will not return.

He finishes with 78 yards on two catches.

The Texans also are without their leading rusher, Joe Mixon for a third consecutive game, as well as his backup, Dameon Pierce. Both are inactive.

Houston lost starting safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and running back British Brooks (knee) as both are ruled out.

Ward went out and returned before leaving for good.

The Texans opened the second half with a field goal drive to take a 20-3 lead.